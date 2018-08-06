Arrest and witness appeal after suspected arson in Banbury

Witnesses are being sought to a suspected arson in Banbury with a man arrested and released under investigation.

A fire was started in a property on Abbey Road some time between 12am and 1am on Sunday, July 22.

The fire was contained and there were no people in the property at the time.

A 30-year-old man from Banbury was arrested on suspicion of arson – he has been released under investigation.

Investigating officer Detective Constable Rachel Edmunds, of CID at Banbury police station, said: “We are appealing for anyone who may have seen or heard anything at around this time.

“Thankfully no one was inside the property at the time of the fire.”

Anyone with information is asked to call 101 and quote reference number 43180223418.

Information can also be reported online or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.