Arrest and appeal for victim to come forward after fight in Banbury

A man was arrested after a fight involving a group of men kicked out of a Banbury nightclub, with a potential victim and witnesses asked to come forward.

A group of men were ejected from the Moo Moos night club on High Street following disorder inside the venue at around 3am on Sunday morning (October 21).

They were involved in a continued altercation along the High Street and Marlborough Road which led CCTV operators to alert police and on arrival, two men were seen fighting.

Attending officers separated the men and a 25-year-old man from Banbury was arrested on suspicion of affray – he has since been released under investigation.

Investigating officer PC Katie Derrick said: “Unfortunately, after making an arrest, all others directly involved in this disturbance left the scene, including a potential victim.

“I have reason to believe that this victim is likely to have been injured, and so I am appealing for him to come forward.

“I am also asking for any other witnesses who were either involved, or saw the incident, to contact the 24-hour non-emergency number 101, quoting reference 43180321560.

“Alternatively, you can visit https://www.thamesvalley.police.uk/tua/tell-us-about/cor/tell-us-about-existing-case-report/ and provide all the details there.”