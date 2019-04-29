Arrest after woman brandishes knife in Banbury town centre

A woman was arrested and a knife was seized after she brandished it in Banbury town centre yesterday (Sunday, April 27).

Thames Valley Police’s Banbury team tweeted that the woman was located and arrested seven minutes after they were called.

Police

They put on Twitter at 6.15pm yesterday: “Team 1 have responded to a report of a female brandishing a knife in Banbury Town Centre.

“7 minutes from the initial call officers have located and arrested the female and the knife safely recovered. #OpSceptre #knivescostlives.”

No other details have been provided.