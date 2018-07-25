Arrest after group of 10 men attack trio in Banbury

A man has been arrested and bailed after a group of ten attacked three others in Banbury.

A knife was also used in the mass assault on Hilton Road at around 9.30pm on Tuesday, July 17.

Residents are reported to have come out to help the victims before the emergency services arrived – two of the men were taken to hospital.

A 23-year-old man from Banbury was arrested on suspicion of assault and released on bail until August 13.

Thames Valley Police is conducting house to house enquiries, reviewing CCTV and has items seized for forensic examination.

Anyone with information is asked to call police on 101, quoting reference number 43180218398.