Arrest after driver fails to stop for police in Banbury

Witnesses are being sought following an incident in which a car failed to stop for police officers in Banbury.

At around 12.20pm on Monday (June 10), officers attempted to stop a car on Southam Road.

The driver failed to pull over and drove off in the direction of Beaumont Road, where the vehicle was involved in a collision with another police car.

The driver then ran off in the direction of the play park. No one was injured.

A 28-year-old man from Banbury was arrested on suspicion of failing to stop, using a motor vehicle without third-party insurance and taking a vehicle without the owner’s consent. He has since been released under investigation.

Investigating officer, PC James Hopkin, based at Banbury police station, said: “I am appealing for anyone who witnessed this incident or who may have information about what happened to please come forward.

A police car was in a crash with a driver who failed to stop for officers. Photo: Thames Valley Police/Twitter NNL-190613-154535001

“I would also urge anyone who was in the area at the time to check dash-cam footage in case it captured the incident.

“Anyone with information can call police on the non-emergency number 101, quoting reference 43190174643 or make a report online.

“Alternatively you can make a report anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”