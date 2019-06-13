Arrest after driver fails to stop for police in Banbury

Witnesses are being sought following an incident in which a car failed to stop for police officers in Banbury.
At around 12.20pm on Monday (June 10), officers attempted to stop a car on Southam Road.
The driver failed to pull over and drove off in the direction of Beaumont Road, where the vehicle was involved in a collision with another police car.
The driver then ran off in the direction of the play park. No one was injured.
A 28-year-old man from Banbury was arrested on suspicion of failing to stop, using a motor vehicle without third-party insurance and taking a vehicle without the owner’s consent. He has since been released under investigation.
Investigating officer, PC James Hopkin, based at Banbury police station, said: “I am appealing for anyone who witnessed this incident or who may have information about what happened to please come forward.
“I would also urge anyone who was in the area at the time to check dash-cam footage in case it captured the incident.
“Anyone with information can call police on the non-emergency number 101, quoting reference 43190174643 or make a report online.
“Alternatively you can make a report anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”