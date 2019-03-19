Armed robbery leaves Banbury Post Office staff ‘distressed’

Staff at a Post Office in Banbury were left distressed after an armed robbery, according to police.

A man entered the Easington Post Office and threatened staff with a knife, telling them to open the till, at around 11.45am on Friday (March 15).

When they did not comply, the offender grabbed the till and left the shop on Horton View.

The offender is described as a white man, wearing a grey hooded top and grey tracksuit bottoms and had a scarf covering his face.

Detective Constable Steve Perry said: “This was a distressing incident for the staff involved. I would urge anyone who may have any information about the incident to please come forward.

“Anyone with information that could assist the investigation, can get in touch by calling the non-emergency number 101, quoting reference 43190079720 or making a report online.

“Alternatively, you can contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”