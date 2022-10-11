Armed robbers threaten man with knife in Banbury during broad daylight attack

A man has been threatened with a knife by robbers in Banbury.

The victim, a man in his twenties, was walking between Salt Way and the Bodicote Flyover at around 1.30pm on Friday (October 7) when he was approached by two armed men, who threatened him and demanded money.

The victim handed over money but was not injured.

The first offender is described as a white man, around 6ft 2ins to 6ft 3ins tall, of a stocky build. His right eye looked black and he had a nose piercing. He was wearing a grey hooded top, grey jogging bottoms and white air-max trainers.

The second offender is described as a white man, around 5ft 10ins to 5ft 11ins tall, also of a stocky build with dark, medium length hair. He had a tattoo of the word ‘hate’ on his knuckles and was wearing a grey jumper, blue jeans and blue trainers.

Investigating officer, Detective Constable Sophie Smith, based at Banbury police station, said: “We are appealing for witnesses to this incident to please come forward.

“If anyone has any information please make a report online or by calling 101 and quoting reference 43220450813.

