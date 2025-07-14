Armed robber jailed after being chased out of Banbury store by brave shop worker with a metal shelf

An armed robber, who was chased out of a Banbury store by a brave shopworker, has been jailed.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Banbury Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Lucas Smith, of Cope Road, Banbury, has been sent to prison for six years for robbery and attempted robbery.

The 28-year-old pleaded guilty to the crimes at a hearing at Oxford Crown Court on June 13 this year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

At the same court on Thursday, July 10, he was given four years in jail for the robbery and a further two years for the attempted robbery.

Lucas Smith has been sentenced to six years in prison for robbery and attempted robbery.

The court heard how, on May 2 this year, Smith demanded around £1,000 worth of tobacco from a shop assistant working at the Quick Stop Shop on Warwick Road.

He reportedly told the shop assistant, a woman in her twenties, that he had a knife and showed her a white-handled knife tucked in his waistband.

Eight days later, police received a call from the same shop, stating that an attempted robbery had taken place.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This time, Smith entered the store wearing a balaclava and blue surgical gloves, demanding tobacco and money.

He approached the shop assistant, a man in his 50s, and ordered him to fill a bag with tobacco and money.

During the robbery, Smith lifted his jacket to show what was described as the handle of a handgun.

However, the brave shop assistant reacted to this by picking up a piece of metal shelving and chasing Smith out of the shop.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Smith was arrested the next day (May 11) and charged the day after that (May 12).

Following his guilty plea in court, Smith was held on remand until the sentencing hearing.

Investigating officer Detective Constable Sophie Smith, based at Banbury police station, said: “I am extremely pleased with this result and that Lucas Smith will now serve a prison sentence as a result of his actions.

“I would like to praise both victims for coming forward and supporting this investigation; they were both a credit to themselves and helped us to bring Smith to justice.

“I would also like to thank the local community and Quick Stop for their support in providing information and evidence which has proved vital.”