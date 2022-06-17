Armed robber flees after being confronted by brave passer-by during attack in Banbury park​​​​​​​

An armed robber fled after he was confronted by a brave passer-by who saw him targeting a couple in a Banbury park.

The offender demanded the victim's wallet after showing him a knife tucked in his waist band.

But he walked away after someone nearby saw the attack and stepped in to help.

Sign up to our daily Banbury Guardian Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

An armed robber fled after he was confronted by a brave passer-by who saw him targeting a couple in a Banbury park.

The incident happened yesterday (Thursday June 16) in People's Park between 6.10pm and 6.20pm.

The robber walked towards the alleyway in the direction of West Bar Street.

A police spokesperson said: "An unknown male approached a couple who were sat on a bench (close to the fitness area) and demanded the victim’s wallet.

"The suspect then lifted up his top to show a knife tucked in his waist band. A witness saw this encounter from a distance and approached the couple; at this point the suspect walked towards the alleyway in the direction of West Bar Street."

The suspect is described as white, late teens - early 20s, 6ft tall, unshaven with scruffy ginger facial hair.

He wore a black unzipped hoody with the hood up, dark top underneath, black joggers and black Nike trainers with a white sole.