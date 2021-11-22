Armed police response officers are called to incident in a Banbury residential street
Armed police were called to a residential street in Banbury last week by fellow officers. A man has been arrested.
Monday, 22nd November 2021, 10:24 am
Updated
Monday, 22nd November 2021, 10:26 am
The unit was summoned by a police sergeant and a police constable to the street on Thursday morning in connection with an incident involving a man and a knife.
Thames Valley Police tweeted: "Big thanks to @JOU_ArmedPolice for their assistance on Merton Street, Banbury this morning.
"Following a report from the public PS 6414 & PC 7550 have located and arrested a male in possession of a knife. He is currently in police custody."