Armed police called to Banbury street as man is arrested on suspicion of shouting 'racist abuse'
Several armed officers were seen in the vicinity of Mascord Road as police arrested a 30-year-old man on suspicion of public order offences.
Yesterday, Thames Valley Police reported that a man had been ‘shouting racist abuse at passers-by in the park’.
Today a spokesperon for the police said: “Officers attempting an arrest of a man on suspicion of a public order offence attended Mascord Road, Banbury yesterday (14/7).
“Specialist public order officers in suitable PPE entered the address and arrested a 30-year-old man on suspicion of public order offences and resisting a constable in the execution of duty.
“He has since been released on police bail while investigations continue. Nobody was injured in the incident.”
Anyone with information related to the incident is aksed to make a report online or by calling the police on 101, quoting reference number 43250353503.