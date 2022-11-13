Armed police were called to a Banbury park after a member of the public though they saw someone with a gun on Saturday afternoon (November 12). Luckily, the person was mistaken but police said they were happy to put people's minds at rest and reassure them that no offence had been committed.

A spokesperson for Thames Valley Police said: "We are aware of rumours circulating online about an incident that occurred at Spiceball Park, Banbury.

"We can confirm that firearms officers were deployed to the park following a call from a member of the public believing they’d seen somebody with a gun.

"Thankfully this was not the case and officers can confirm no offences have taken place."