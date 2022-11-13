Armed police called to Banbury park – but thankfully report of man with gun was inaccurate
Armed police were called to a Banbury park after a member of the public thought they saw someone with a gun on Saturday afternoon (November 12).
Luckily, the person was mistaken but police said they were happy to put people's minds at rest and reassure them that no offence had been committed.
A spokesperson for Thames Valley Police said: "We are aware of rumours circulating online about an incident that occurred at Spiceball Park, Banbury.
"We can confirm that firearms officers were deployed to the park following a call from a member of the public believing they’d seen somebody with a gun.
"Thankfully this was not the case and officers can confirm no offences have taken place."
They went on the joke: "To the lady who commented that we were having a lunchtime game of call of duty - that did make us chuckle, thank you, but not quite the case."