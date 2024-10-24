Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Armed police officers arrested a man with firearm and drugs in Upper Heyford today, Thames Valley Police said.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Banbury Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Officers issued a statement of reassurance to the public about the incident that occurred in Camp Road, Upper Heyford, this afternoon.

“Armed officers were in the area to arrest a man on suspicion of possession of a firearm, being concerned in the supply of Class A drugs as well as criminal damage,.” they said.

"He was arrested and is now in police custody.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Thames Valley Police issued a statement of reassurance after rumours that a primary school had been locked down because of a man with a gun

The police said the assurance was published after rumours began to surface on social media saying Heyford Park School was in lockdown. These rumours were not accurate.

"We informed and worked with the school before and after the arrest, due to the deployment of Armed Officers. We have been carrying out patrols in the area to reassure the public,” the statement said.

The reassurance was welcomed on the Thames Valley Police Cherwell Facebook page.