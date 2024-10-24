Armed police arrest man with firearm and drugs in Banburyshire village
Officers issued a statement of reassurance to the public about the incident that occurred in Camp Road, Upper Heyford, this afternoon.
“Armed officers were in the area to arrest a man on suspicion of possession of a firearm, being concerned in the supply of Class A drugs as well as criminal damage,.” they said.
"He was arrested and is now in police custody.”
The police said the assurance was published after rumours began to surface on social media saying Heyford Park School was in lockdown. These rumours were not accurate.
"We informed and worked with the school before and after the arrest, due to the deployment of Armed Officers. We have been carrying out patrols in the area to reassure the public,” the statement said.
The reassurance was welcomed on the Thames Valley Police Cherwell Facebook page.