Armed police arrest man wanted for serious assault just off M40 near Banbury

The Operational Patrol Unit for Warwickshire, known as OPU Warwickshire, said the vehicle was stopped during the early hours of this morning (Friday November 12).

The OPU team posted a message on their Facebook page, which said officers in an Armed Response Vehicle (ARV) conducted an armed stop on a BMW just off the M40 at Banbury.

During the vehicle stop officers learned the driver was wanted for firearms offences, serious assault and drugs.

Armed police arrest man wanted for serious assault on M40 near Banbury (Image from OPU Warwickshire Police Facebook page)

After the stop a black handgun was found inside the glove box.

Police arrested both occupants of the vehicle.