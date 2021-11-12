Armed police arrest man wanted for serious assault just off M40 near Banbury
Police seized a handgun during the motorway vehicle stop
Friday, 12th November 2021, 9:04 am
The Operational Patrol Unit for Warwickshire, known as OPU Warwickshire, said the vehicle was stopped during the early hours of this morning (Friday November 12).
The OPU team posted a message on their Facebook page, which said officers in an Armed Response Vehicle (ARV) conducted an armed stop on a BMW just off the M40 at Banbury.
During the vehicle stop officers learned the driver was wanted for firearms offences, serious assault and drugs.
After the stop a black handgun was found inside the glove box.
Police arrested both occupants of the vehicle.