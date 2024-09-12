Armed police arrest man in Banbury following affray in south Wales
Armed police arrested a man in Banbury on Saturday (September 7) in relation to a ‘disorder incident’ in south Wales.
Officers from Dyfed-Powys Police arrested the 29-year-old man at around 11pm on Albert Street.
The arrest comes as police investigate a disorder incident at an industrial unit in Pembrey, Carmarthenshire.
No one was injured during the disorder that took place at around 1.40pm on September 4.
A spokesperson for Dyfed-Powys Police said: “Five men, aged 29, 30, 32, 47 and 50, have been arrested on suspicion of affray.”