Armed police arrested a man in Banbury on Saturday (September 7) in relation to a ‘disorder incident’ in south Wales.

Officers from Dyfed-Powys Police arrested the 29-year-old man at around 11pm on Albert Street.

The arrest comes as police investigate a disorder incident at an industrial unit in Pembrey, Carmarthenshire.

No one was injured during the disorder that took place at around 1.40pm on September 4.

A spokesperson for Dyfed-Powys Police said: “Five men, aged 29, 30, 32, 47 and 50, have been arrested on suspicion of affray.”

“They have been released on conditional bail pending further police enquiries.”