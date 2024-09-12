Armed police arrest man in Banbury following affray in south Wales

By Jack Ingham
Published 12th Sep 2024, 11:40 BST
Armed police arrested a man in Banbury on Saturday (September 7) in relation to a ‘disorder incident’ in south Wales.

Officers from Dyfed-Powys Police arrested the 29-year-old man at around 11pm on Albert Street.

The arrest comes as police investigate a disorder incident at an industrial unit in Pembrey, Carmarthenshire.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

No one was injured during the disorder that took place at around 1.40pm on September 4.

Armed police arrested a man in Banbury last Saturday (September 7) following a disorder incident in south Wales.placeholder image
Armed police arrested a man in Banbury last Saturday (September 7) following a disorder incident in south Wales.

A spokesperson for Dyfed-Powys Police said: “Five men, aged 29, 30, 32, 47 and 50, have been arrested on suspicion of affray.”

“They have been released on conditional bail pending further police enquiries.”

News you can trust since 1838
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice