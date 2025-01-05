Armed burglars lock mum and children in bathroom during terrifying raid on their Banbury home

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Armed burglars locked a mum and her two children in the bathroom after breaking into their home during a terrifying raid in Banbury.

The three masked attackers, who wore high-vis jackets and carried clipboards, then searched the house but left empty handed.

The woman suffered a minor neck injury during the burglary, which happened between 7.45pm and 8.45pm on Friday (January 3) in De La Warr Drive, Banbury.

Investigating officer Detective Constable Daniel Smith, of the Priority Crime Team based at Banbury police station, said: “I understand this may be concerning for the community but there is nothing to suggest there is any wider threat to the public. Fortunately, the only injury was a minor neck injury for the female victim but this was obviously an extremely distressing incident for them all.

"Anyone with information or footage should call 101 or make a report on our website, quoting reference number 43250004299."