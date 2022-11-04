News you can trust since 1838
Armed burglar wearing surgical mask tries to force his way into Bicester house at knifepoint

The attack happened at about 3.40pm on Wednesday (November 2).

By The Newsroom
37 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 4th Nov 2022, 6:15pm
An armed burglar wearing a surgical mask tried to force his way into a house at knifepoint in Bicester.

Police said: "The victim, a woman in her twenties was in a property on Danes Road, when a man with a knife attempted to force entry into the property.

"The offender is described as a white man, around 5ft 11ins and of average build. He had blue eyes and brown eyebrows.

"He was wearing a black surgical face mask, a dark hoodie, plain dark blue jeans and black fabric gloves."

Anyone with any information about this burglary should call 101, quoting reference number 43220494020.