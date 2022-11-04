Armed burglar wearing surgical mask tries to force his way into Bicester house at knifepoint

An armed burglar wearing a surgical mask tried to force his way into a house at knifepoint in Bicester.

The attack happened at about 3.40pm on Wednesday (November 2).

Police said: "The victim, a woman in her twenties was in a property on Danes Road, when a man with a knife attempted to force entry into the property.

"The offender is described as a white man, around 5ft 11ins and of average build. He had blue eyes and brown eyebrows.

"He was wearing a black surgical face mask, a dark hoodie, plain dark blue jeans and black fabric gloves."