Appeal to find woman, 21, who is missing after visiting Brackley family

Police are appealing for help to find a 21-year-old woman from London who has gone missing after visiting her family in Brackley.

Izabella Williams visited her family on October 14, and after returning to London, where she currently lives, she met with a friend in Kilburn on October 16.

She was in contact with her family on October 18, however, she failed to attend a pre-arranged meeting with a friend on October 26.

Officers are concerned for her welfare and are urging Izabella to get in touch to let them know she is safe and well, a Northamptonshire Police spokesman said.

Izabella is white, 5’3’’, with a slight build, brown eyes and shoulder length straight hair that is currently dyed green. She has a tattoo on her left wrist and two mouth piercings.

Izabella, or anyone who may have seen her, is asked to contact Northamptonshire Police on 101.