Appeal to find wanted man with links to Chipping Norton

Thames Valley Police is appealing for the public’s help in tracing a wanted man with links to Chipping Norton.

Sam Pearce is wanted for breach of bail and failure to appear at Oxford Magistrates Court to answer various charges on Friday (July 20).

The 28-year-old man, from Oxford, faces charges of using threatening and abusive words or behaviour to cause harassment, criminal damage, harassment and failing to provide a specimen.

Pearce is white, around 6’2’’ tall, with a medium build with short cropped brown hair.

He is known to frequent Oxford city centre particularly Cornmarket Street, he also has links to Chipping Norton.

Members of the public should not approach Pearce, but call Thames Valley Police on 101 quoting 43180197352 with information about his whereabouts.

Alternatively call the independent charity, Crimestoppers, anonymously on 0800 555 111.