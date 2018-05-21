Appeal to find man with Shipston links over failing to appear at court

A man with links to Shipston is being sought by police after failing to appear at court twice over driving charges.

Kelvin Taylor did not show up at Warwickshire Magistrates’ Court on September 13, 2017, and February 6, 2018.

The 45-year-old man was due to appear in relation to charges of driving whilst disqualified and driving without insurance.

He is thought to have links to Shipston-on-Stour, Moreton-in-Marsh and Stow-on-the-Wold.

Enquiries are currently ongoing to locate him and officers are appealing to anyone who has seen him or knows of his whereabouts is asked to call PC Craig Purcell from Warwickshire Police on 101.