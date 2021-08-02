Appeal launched to help find beloved dog - Poppy - reported stolen from South Northamptonshire farm

Poppy, a three-year-old Jack Russell Terrier, went missing from a farm in the Brackley Hatch area of South Northamptonshire on the morning of June 24.

The incident has been reported to Northamptonshire Police. A police spokesperson said two dogs reportedly escaped from their property onto a neighbouring farm. One dog was found, but the other was reportedly stolen.

Anyone with information or anyone who saw anything suspicious in the area at the time is encouraged to contact police by calling 101.

A national charity is helping in the efforts to find Poppy, who has gone missing from a South Northamptonshire family farm.

Poppy has a brown leather collar with an ID tag attached to it. She is white with tan distinctive markings, has white paws and a tan docked tail. She is also microchipped.

The family has offered a reward for information leading to Poppy's safe return.

For more information on the national charity, Beauty's Legacy see their website here: www.beautyslegacy.co.uk

A national charity is helping in the efforts to find Poppy, who has gone missing from a South Northamptonshire family farm. (Image from the charity - Beauty's Legacy (Reuniting Lost and Stolen Animals and Promoting Animal Welfare)