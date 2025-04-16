Appeal launched to find man who escaped from open prison near Bicester

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

An appeal has been launched to find a man who escaped from an open prison near Bicester on Monday (April 14).

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Banbury Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Thames Valley Police have put out an appeal to find Liam Carter, who escaped from HMP Springhill near Grendon Underwood.

He is described as a white man around 5ft 5in tall, with facial hair, blue eyes and multiple tattoos on his arm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The 26-year-old escapee was last seen wearing a grey tracksuit, blue jacket and a beanie hat.

Police have launched an appeal to find Liam Carter who escaped from prison near Bicester on Monday.

Police say that he is known to frequent south Oxfordshire, specifically Wantage as well as Swindon.

Investigating officer Police Staff Investigator Evelina Kersyte, of the Prison Crime Team, said: “We are appealing for the help of the public to trace Liam Carter.

“If you see Carter, do not approach him and call 999 instead.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“If you have any information as to where he may be, please call 101 or make a report online, quoting reference number 43250183047.

“Alternatively, if you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact the independent charity, Crimestoppers, on 0800 555 111.”