Appeal launched to find man who escaped from open prison near Bicester
Thames Valley Police have put out an appeal to find Liam Carter, who escaped from HMP Springhill near Grendon Underwood.
He is described as a white man around 5ft 5in tall, with facial hair, blue eyes and multiple tattoos on his arm.
The 26-year-old escapee was last seen wearing a grey tracksuit, blue jacket and a beanie hat.
Police say that he is known to frequent south Oxfordshire, specifically Wantage as well as Swindon.
Investigating officer Police Staff Investigator Evelina Kersyte, of the Prison Crime Team, said: “We are appealing for the help of the public to trace Liam Carter.
“If you see Carter, do not approach him and call 999 instead.
“If you have any information as to where he may be, please call 101 or make a report online, quoting reference number 43250183047.
“Alternatively, if you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact the independent charity, Crimestoppers, on 0800 555 111.”