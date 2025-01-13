Appeal launched following early morning burglary at Banbury home
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.comVisit Shots! now
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Thames Valley Police are appealing for information regarding a burglary at a Banbury this morning (Monday, January 13).
The incident occurred at around 6.27am this morning at a property on Sycamore Drive in the Easington area of Banbury.
Anyone who has information on this incident should call 101 or make an online report, quoting 43250018304.
To report information online, visit Thames Valley Police’s website at https://www.thamesvalley.police.uk/