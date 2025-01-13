Appeal launched following early morning burglary at Banbury home

By Jack Ingham
Published 13th Jan 2025, 16:54 GMT
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Thames Valley Police are appealing for information regarding a burglary at a Banbury this morning (Monday, January 13).

The incident occurred at around 6.27am this morning at a property on Sycamore Drive in the Easington area of Banbury.

Anyone who has information on this incident should call 101 or make an online report, quoting 43250018304.

To report information online, visit Thames Valley Police’s website at https://www.thamesvalley.police.uk/

News you can trust since 1838
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice