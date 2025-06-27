Appeal launched after man with 'distinctive flipped eyelids' asks young woman inappropriate questions in Bicester churchyard

An appeal for information has been launched after a young woman was asked inappropriate questions by a man with 'distinctive flipped eyelids' in a Bicester churchyard.

The public order incident happened in St Edburg's Church, Church Lane, at around 1.45pm on Wednesday, June 25.

A woman in her late teens was walking through the churchyard when she was asked inappropriate questions.

Police describe the offender as a large-built white man over the age of 60 with light blonde or white hair and no facial hair.

They also say he had distinctive flipped eyelids, was not wearing glasses and was sitting on a bench in the grounds of St Edburg's Church and Pingle Recreation Ground with his hands on his lap.

Investigator Rosanna Dinnis said: “I am appealing to anybody who witnessed what happened or saw the man before or after the incident to please contact us.

“I would particularly like to hear from anybody who has dash-cam footage while travelling near to Church Road to please check if they have seen this person in the area.

“Anybody with any information that may assist us is urged to contact Thames Valley Police, either online or by calling 101, quoting reference 43250316306.

“If you don’t want to speak directly with police, you can also call the independent charity Crimestoppers 100% anonymously on 0800 555 111.”