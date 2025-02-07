Appeal launched after man steals tobacco pouches out of Banbury Co-op cashier's hands

An appeal has been launched after a man snatched two tobacco pouches from a cashier’s hands at a Banbury Co-op store and left.

Police are appealing for witness to the offence at the store on Ruscote Arcade to come forward.

The incident took place around 7.50pm on Friday, January 31.

The man is described as black, approximately 6ft tall, and wearing a black coat with the hood up, light cargo trousers and black trainers with a white trim.

Witnesses are asked to contact Thames Valley Police at: https://www.thamesvalley.police.uk/contact/af/contact-us-beta/contact-us/