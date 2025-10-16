Appeal launched after man exposes himself to woman near KFC in Bicester

An appeal for information has been launched after a man exposed himself to a woman near KFC in Bicester.

Thames Valley Police said the woman, in her twenties, was walking towards KFC on the Buckingham Road when the incident happened.

The man was reportedly standing on the opposite side of the road, near Buckingham Crescent, at around 9.50pm on Thursday (October 9).

The same man is believed to have acted suspiciously in the garden of a property on Merton Walk later that evening.

At around 10pm, a woman in her late teens saw the man looking through the window. He is said to have approached the door before leaving and then returned to look through the window again.

The offender is described as a slim, white man in his early twenties, approximately 5ft 7in tall. He was wearing a black hoodie with the hood up and dark grey tracksuit bottoms and carrying a can of drink.

Investigating officer, PC Charlie Harrison, said: “I am appealing to anybody who witnessed either of these incidents or may have information that could assist in our investigation to contact Thames Valley Police.

“I am also appealing to anyone else who may have been in the area or anyone nearby with CCTV, doorbell or dash-cam footage.

“Anyone with information can call 101 or make a report via our website, quoting reference number 43250516867 for the Buckingham Road incident or 43250516891 for the Merton Walk incident.

“Alternatively, for anonymity, you can call the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

“All reports of exposure offences are dealt with seriously and robustly by police. If you witness an indecent exposure, you should call us immediately on 999.”