Appeal launched after man exposes himself to drivers from M40 bridge near Banbury

An appeal has been launched after a man was seen exposing himself to drivers from an M40 bridge near Banbury.

The incident took place at around 6.25pm yesterday (July 9) on the M40 bridge on March Road near Mollington.

Thames Valley Police describe the offender as a bald white man in his late thirties, with a slim build and average height.

They say that the man was seen wearing a plain blue t-shirt at the time of the incident.

A similar incident occurred last month on the Junction 11 bridge, but it is not known if they are connected.

Anyone who was in the area at the time or has dash-cam footage or any information about the incident is asked to call 101 or make a report on the Thames Valley Police website.

People reporting information should quote the reference number of 43250344572 so that it gets passed to the right person.

To make a report on the Thames Valley Website, visit: https://www.thamesvalley.police.uk/ro/report/