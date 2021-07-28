Appeal goes out after teenager is subjected to sexual assault in Grimsbury, Banbury

Police have appealed for help to find the perpetrator of an alleged sexual assault

At around 11.30pm on Friday, July 23, the victim, a 17-year-old girl, was walking along South Street when a black Volkswagen car approached her and offered her a lift home. When she declined, she was told to get in the car.

The offender then parked beside the Mace store on George Street before driving to the Water Works car park where the victim was sexually assaulted.

The offender then drove the victim back to the train station where she got out of the car. She did not sustain any injuries.

The offender is described as approximately 5ft 7ins tall, of slim build and aged in his thirties. He had dark blonde hair with a skin fade on the sides, straight and longer on the front and blonde coloured stubble.

The girl believed he had an Eastern European accent and was wearing a dark coloured t-shirt and light grey jogging bottoms.

Investigating officer Detective Constable Mike Earle based at Banbury police station said: “Thames Valley Police takes any form of violence against women and girls extremely seriously, and we are investigating this report of sexual assault thoroughly.

“If you witnessed this incident or have any information about what happened please contact us. We are specifically appealing for anyone with dash cam footage that may have been driving by Banbury train station at around 11.50pm on Friday.