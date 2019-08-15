Appeal for witnesses following Banbury burglary

Thames Valley Police is appealing for witnesses following the burglary of a residential home in Banbury.

Between around 11.30 am and 3.30 pm on Wednesday, August 7 an offender gained entry to a property in St Mary’s Close by scaling the outside wall and climbing in through an open window.

Police news

Once inside the offender stole an amount of jewellery, cash and personal belongings. The offender left the scene in the direction of North Bar Street.

The offender is described as a white man, between 25 and 35 years-old, with dark hair and slim. He was wearing a blue T-shirt, blue trousers and white shoes.

He was carrying a heavily loaded, large white and red Matalan shopping bag.

Investigating officer Claire Rennie based at Banbury Police Station said: “We are appealing for anyone who may have witnessed the incident or who may have information to call our 24-hour enquiry centre on: 101, quoting reference: 43190243117 or make a report online.

“ I would also urge anyone who was in the area at the time to check any CCTV or dash-cam footage in case it may have captured something that could assist with the investigation."

If you don’t want to speak directly to police you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on: 0800 555 111.