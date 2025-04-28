Appeal for information issued after reports of man ‘acting inappropriately’ on M40 bridge near Banbury

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

An appeal for information has been issued following reports of a man ‘acting inappropriately’ on a motorway bridge near Banbury.

Police have asked anyone who saw a man acting inappropriately on the bridge last Monday (April 21) to contact them.

They say the incident took place at around 5.40pm on the section of the bridge that goes over the southbound lanes of the M40 at junction 11.

A police spokesperson said: “We have received a report of a male on the bridge over the southbound M40 at junction 11 acting inappropriately.

We are asking anyone who may have witnessed the incident, who has any information about it or who may have captured the incident on dashcam to please come forward.

“You can contact Thames Valley Police by calling 101 or going online and quoting reference number 43250193695.”

To report information relating to the incident online, visit Thames Valley Police’s website at: https://www.thamesvalley.police.uk/ro/report/