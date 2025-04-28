Appeal for information issued after reports of man ‘acting inappropriately’ on M40 bridge near Banbury

By Jack Ingham
Published 28th Apr 2025, 09:42 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
An appeal for information has been issued following reports of a man ‘acting inappropriately’ on a motorway bridge near Banbury.

Police have asked anyone who saw a man acting inappropriately on the bridge last Monday (April 21) to contact them.

They say the incident took place at around 5.40pm on the section of the bridge that goes over the southbound lanes of the M40 at junction 11.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A police spokesperson said: “We have received a report of a male on the bridge over the southbound M40 at junction 11 acting inappropriately.

An appeal for information has been made after reports of a man ‘acting inappropriately’ on a motorway bridge near Banbury.An appeal for information has been made after reports of a man ‘acting inappropriately’ on a motorway bridge near Banbury.
An appeal for information has been made after reports of a man ‘acting inappropriately’ on a motorway bridge near Banbury.

We are asking anyone who may have witnessed the incident, who has any information about it or who may have captured the incident on dashcam to please come forward.

“You can contact Thames Valley Police by calling 101 or going online and quoting reference number 43250193695.”

To report information relating to the incident online, visit Thames Valley Police’s website at: https://www.thamesvalley.police.uk/ro/report/

News you can trust since 1838
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice