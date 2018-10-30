Appeal for help to find missing West Oxfordshire woman

The public’s help is needed by police to locate a West Oxfordshire woman with links to Chipping Norton who has gone missing.

Flora Griffiths, 25, was last seen on High Street, Finstock, where she lives, at 7pm yesterday (October 29).

Flora is white, around 5ft 6ins tall with brown hair and was last seen wearing light faded blue jeans with a grey woollen jumper, black ankle high boots, and a red scarf.

She is known to frequent Cornwell, Chipping Norton, and footpaths and fields near Finstock.

Investigating officer Sergeant Sarah Nash, of Banbury station, said: “We are appealing for the public’s help to locate Flora.

“We are growing increasingly concerned for her welfare and are urging anyone who believes they see her to get in touch.

“Also, if Flora sees this appeal we would encourage her to get in touch with police.”

Anyone who believes they see Flora is asked to call 999 quoting 43180330566.