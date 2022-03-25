A large variety of items from antiques to spirits were taken during the burglary of a rural property near a Banbury area village.

Officers from the Rural Crime Team are appealing for information after a farm container was burgled in Overthorpe Road, Warkworth.

Antiques, electronics, clothing, a large amount of gin, whisky, and champagne among items stolen during the burglary.

The incident happened sometime between 8pm on Tuesday, March 15, and 8am on Wednesday March 16.

The unknown offender/s broke into the container and once inside, stole a number of a items including: a Makita belt sander, a De Walt quarter inch router and one box of router bits, a Makita angle grinder 230 mm, a Titan small angle grinder (4 1/2 inch), a Cath Kidston crockery in the spotty design, eight antique French side plates – blue flower pattern, a knife block and sundry kitchen utensils, a large amount of gin, whisky, wine and champagne, clothing to include bespoke shirts and suits for a 6ft 2in woman, a large soft wheeled suitcase, old letters, stamps and coins, a small Sony camera and a Yamaha keyboard.

Anyone with information or who witnessed anything suspicious is asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 101 quoting incident number: 22000151590.