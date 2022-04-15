Anti-social behaviour is troubling a Banbury estate - police want help in identifying offenders
Neighbourhood police in Banbury say they are focusing on an area of a housing estate where anti-social behaviour is causing problems.
The area reported to be suffering problems is Ironstones, on the Ruscote estate in Banbury. Officers would like to hear from anyone who knows the identity of the offenders.
In one incident a man walking his dog was manhandled and pushed into a group of youths. Other such incidents have been mentioned on social media and neighbourhood police have picked up on the situation.
In an effort to halt the behaviour and reassure residents that they will not tolerate it, they have put out an appeal for information – which will be treated confidentially – leading to the identity of the culprits.
A neighbourhood team spokesman said: “The Neighbourhood Team are aware of ongoing anti social behaviour in the Ironstones area.
"If you have concerns or know the identity of those causing the issues please email us at [email protected]”