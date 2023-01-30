'Anti-social behaviour' car driving at speed in Banbury High Street is seized
Police trailed and seized a car today (Monday) after it was driven in a ‘dangerous manner’ in Banbury High Street.
They were unable to stop it at the time because of its high speed.A Thames Valley Cherwell officer said on Facebook: “Police are able to seize a vehicle if it is being used in an anti-social or dangerous manner.
"This vehicle had previously been given a warning notice for being involved in anti-social behaviour. The car was then seen by officers driving in a dangerous manner through the High Street, Banbury but were unable to stop it due to its high speed.
Advertisement
Advertisement
"Today the same officers caught up with the vehicle and seized it under Section 59 of the Police Reform Act.
“The driver has now lost use of this vehicle and his warning will continue for 12 months in which time, should this vehicle be used in a dangerous or anti-social manner again, it can be seized. Hopefully they have learnt their lesson.”