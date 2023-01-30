News you can trust since 1838
Register
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

'Anti-social behaviour' car driving at speed in Banbury High Street is seized

Police trailed and seized a car today (Monday) after it was driven in a ‘dangerous manner’ in Banbury High Street.

By Roseanne Edwards
3 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 30th Jan 2023, 3:58pm

They were unable to stop it at the time because of its high speed.A Thames Valley Cherwell officer said on Facebook: “Police are able to seize a vehicle if it is being used in an anti-social or dangerous manner.

"This vehicle had previously been given a warning notice for being involved in anti-social behaviour. The car was then seen by officers driving in a dangerous manner through the High Street, Banbury but were unable to stop it due to its high speed.

"Today the same officers caught up with the vehicle and seized it under Section 59 of the Police Reform Act.

The car, seized by police after being seen driving at speed in Banbury High Street
Most Popular

“The driver has now lost use of this vehicle and his warning will continue for 12 months in which time, should this vehicle be used in a dangerous or anti-social manner again, it can be seized. Hopefully they have learnt their lesson.”