"Police are able to seize a vehicle if it is being used in an anti-social or dangerous manner.

"This vehicle had previously been given a warning notice for being involved in anti-social behaviour. The car was then seen by officers driving in a dangerous manner through the High Street, Banbury but were unable to stop it due to its high speed.

"Today the same officers caught up with the vehicle and seized it under Section 59 of the Police Reform Act.

The car, seized by police after being seen driving at speed in Banbury High Street