Another boy stabbed in Banbury - second stabbing in the space of a week

A second boy has been stabbed in Banbury in the space of seven days.

Police said that in light of the attacks, they will be stepping up patrols in the area.

Thames Valley Police said that although there is no evidence so far to link the two stabbings, they are keeping an open mind to this possibility.

Thankfully, the teenage boy in the latest incident - which happened between 11pm on Friday (February 14) and 12.30am on Saturday (February 15).- was not seriously injured.

Police are appealing for witnesses.

The victim was in the park area by Ruscote Arcade in Banbury when three unknown males approached him.

Thames Valley Police said: "One of the males has stabbed him in the back and the victim made off and sought medical treatment for a small stab wound to his lower back. The injury is not life-threatening or life-changing.

"The offenders are all described as male, with one of them on a bicycle. One of the males was wearing a balaclava."

Detective Inspector Lorna Briggs said: “This incident has occurred late at night in Ruscote Arcade, and thankfully, the victim was not seriously injured.

As we previously reported, a boy was stabbed while walking in the alleyway through Princess Diana Park between Edmund Road and Mold Crescent, on Monday February 10. His injuries were also not life-threatening.

Detective Inspector Briggs added: “I am conscious that this is a second incident involving a stabbing in the last seven days in the town.

“Although there is no evidence as yet to suggest that the incident is linked to a previous stabbing in Princess Diana Park last Monday, we are, naturally, keeping an open mind as to this possibility.

“We will be stepping up patrols and the public will see an increased presence of officers in the area in the coming days.

“I appreciate that incidents such as these two will cause concern in our local community, but I would like to assure the public that we are investigating both incidents thoroughly.

“No arrests have been made at this stage, and so I would appeal to anybody who has any information about this latest incident to please get in touch with Thames Valley Police.

“You can make a report online or by calling us on 101, quoting reference 43250076994, or, if you wish to remain anonymous, you can make reports via the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111. You can also speak to any of our officers, where you can also raise any concerns that you may have.

“Thames Valley Police is committed to tackling violent incidents such as this, and we will leave no stone unturned as we seek to locate those responsible and bring them to justice.”