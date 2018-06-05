Another Banbury shop ram-raided to steal cash machine

Another shop in Banbury was ram-raided by thieves looking to steal money from the cash machine in the early hours of this morning (Tuesday, June 5).

The Co-op store on Ferriston in Hardwick has been left severely damaged after a Land Rover was driven through the front at around 3am.

Police and Midcounties Co-op have been contacted for comment.

Co-op stores in Chatsworth Drive and Woodford Halse have been targeted by thieves recently, along with the McColl’s on Orchard Way, the Post Office in Bodicote and Aldi in Chipping Norton.