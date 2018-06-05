Another Banbury shop ram-raided in early hours

Another shop in Banbury was ram-raided in the early hours of this morning (Tuesday, June 5).

The Co-op store on Ferriston in Hardwick has been left severely damaged after a Land Rover was driven through the front at around 3am but no cash was taken.

The Co-op on Ferriston was boarded up after the ram-raid but was still open NNL-180506-171042009

A makeshift door had been built so customers could still use the shop which remains open.

A spokesman for The Midcounties Co-operative said: “An incident took place at the Hardwick store in Banbury in the early hours of Tuesday June 5, when the store was closed and no colleagues were present.

“We are helping the police with their investigations.”

A police spokesman said: “An investigation is ongoing and we would appeal for anyone with information to call 101 quoting reference ‘43180169182’.”

Co-op stores in Chatsworth Drive and Woodford Halse have been targeted by thieves recently, along with the McColl’s on Orchard Way, the Post Office in Bodicote and Aldi in Chipping Norton.