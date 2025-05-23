Angry Mercedes driver injures motorist during road rage attack in Banbury

A motorist was injured after he was confronted and assaulted by an angry Mercedes driver during a road rage incident in Banbury.

The victim needed hospital treatment for minor injuries but he has since been discharged.

Between 3.15pm and 4.15pm on Friday May 16, the victim, a man in his forties, was driving down Easington Road when his red Peugeot 308 clipped wing mirrors with a silver Mercedes C-Class car.

The victim carried on driving but the Mercedes turned around and followed him aggressively to the traffic lights on Horton View by the Horton General Hospital, where they both stopped.

Police are appealing for witnesses.

Thames Valley Police said: "The victim tried to exchange details with the other driver, but then an altercation ensued, leaving the victim with minor injuries.

"The offender is described as a white man, of slim build, and with long brown hair. He was wearing a fluorescent orange top and black shorts."

Investigating officer PC Oliver Green, based at Banbury police station, said: “I am appealing to anyone who was in the area and may have seen this assault to please come forward to talk to us.

“I would ask anybody who may have dash-cam footage to please check and contact us if it has captured anything that may assist the investigation.

“You can make a report online or by calling 101, quoting reference 43250241244.

“Alternatively, for 100 per cent anonymity, you can also call the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”