Amazon driver's car - and parcels - stolen in blatant daytime theft in Banbury area village - police appeal for information
An Amazon driver's car and its consignment of parcels was taken in an opportunist theft in Bloxham on Friday.
Police have asked for information from anyone who might have witnessed the man getting into the Ford Focus and driving it away from the shops in Bloxham High Street.
A spokesman said: “Thames Valley Police was called at around 2.50pm to a report of a theft of a vehicle on the High Street in Bloxham.
“A black Ford Focus was stolen. Enquiries are ongoing. Anyone with information can contact police by calling 101 or making a report online, quoting reference 43210568844.”
A villager told the Banbury Guardian: "We have been told the thief walked from the Co-op and literally crossed paths with the Amazon driver who was going to the pharmacy.
"He then jumped in the car and drove off. I believe there was a load of other parcels in there. The poor driver didn't speak much English and had to resort to going and asking shops for CCTV. According to one of the shopkeepers he had to get a friend to pick him up."
It is understood the car has not yet been recovered.