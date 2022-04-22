Altercation involving eight people and baseball bat leaves man injured in Banbury town centre

Incident happened during the afternoon hours in Bridge Street

By Matt Elofson
Friday, 22nd April 2022, 5:38 pm

Thames Valley Police received a report of an altercation involving eight people, including one person armed with a baseball bat.

The incident happened at around 2.05pm yesterday afternoon (Thursday April 21) in Bridge Street, Banbury.

Officers attended the incident, but all parties had left the scene.

Sign up to our daily Banbury Guardian Today newsletter

Altercation involving eight people and baseball bat leaves man injured in Banbury town centre

The Banbury Guardian has been told at least one man appeared to have suffered serious injuries from being ‘bashed’ across the head with a baseball bat during the incident.

Anyone with information can contact police by calling 101 quoting reference 43220171055.