Altercation involving eight people and baseball bat leaves man injured in Banbury town centre

Thames Valley Police received a report of an altercation involving eight people, including one person armed with a baseball bat.
The incident happened at around 2.05pm yesterday afternoon (Thursday April 21) in Bridge Street, Banbury.
Officers attended the incident, but all parties had left the scene.
The Banbury Guardian has been told at least one man appeared to have suffered serious injuries from being ‘bashed’ across the head with a baseball bat during the incident.
Anyone with information can contact police by calling 101 quoting reference 43220171055.