The 31-year-old Albanian national was arrested at a property on Middleton Road in the town. The raid was part of a sustained National Crime Agency(NCA) action against organised people smuggling, and was watched over by NCA Director General, Graeme Biggar, and then Home Secretary, Rt. Hon. Suella Braverman.

Jacque Beer, NCA Regional Head of Investigations, said: “This is a proactive investigation in response to intelligence that Albanian organised crime groups were acting as brokers, seeking to facilitate the illegal migration of Albanian nationals using established transportation networks.

Police officers entering the property on Middleton Road, Banbury yesterday.

“People smugglers only care about money, they don’t care about migrants’ safety or security.

“Channel crossings are utterly perilous, which is why disrupting and dismantling criminal networks is a priority for the NCA and our partners.

“This is an international problem, with people smugglers also targeting other countries.

“These criminal groups are transnational, making international law enforcement collaboration essential. We are targeting offenders who impact the UK at each stage of the journey – from source, in transit and to the destination.”

