Agricultural barn near Chipping Norton could be transformed into a new eight-suite hotel

Plans have been put forward to convert a redundant agricultural barn into a new eight-suite hotel.

The planning application has been lodged outlining plans for new parking, a reception and meeting room on land at Ryehill Farm in Kingham.

A ground floor layout plan for the building suggests each room in the new hotel would contain a bathtub, terrace and sitting room, among other facilities.

Comments on a drainage response report released this week state no flooding history for the site.

The report requested confirmation as to whether the existing building had any surface water drainage in place.

An associated application for Ryehill Farm seeks to convert two agricultural barns into holiday lets and a third into a leisure facility to “service the holiday accommodation” including a swimming pool, gym and deli with café facilities.

There has also been a request to add six more car parking spaces to the site which would bring the total up to 12.