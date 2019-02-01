Adderbury’s Silent Soldier vandalised

One of the Silent Soldiers, purchased to mark the 100th anniversary of the ending of the 1st World War, has been vandalised.

The damage to the Silent Soldier occurred last Sunday, January 27, during a weekend when a number of other incidents happened in the village including youths climbing scaffolding, the illegal use of laser pens and damage to plasterboard in the homes being built by Barwood Homes.

The commemorative figure had been standing at the end of Kemps Road.

Additionally a resident in Kemps Close, had his fence knocked down during Saturday night and a neighbours vehicle was damaged.

The damage to the WWI memorial soldier was first spotted by a resident of Rochester Way who took the figure home. The Parish Council were alerted and, following an assessment, report there is too much damage to repair it.

Nigel Randall, chairman of the Adderbury and Milton branch of the Royal British Legion said: “It is with great sadness that I learned of the recent increase in vandalism around the village and, particularly the damage done to the Silent Soldier silhouette. In this particular case I almost feel pity for offenders because they, probably unwittingly, have dishonoured their own family members who,three generations ago, faced the suffering and turmoil of WW1.

“The local community sponsored the Silent Soldier last year to recognise and celebrate the 100th Anniversary of the WW1 Armistice Treaty, and to honour those that did not come home. So, the criminal damage done in this instance is more than just high jinx by those concerned, it is an insult to their and our forefathers. Shame on them."

Silent Soldiers were introduced by the Royal British Legion who invited the public to take part in a movement to say 'Thank You' to those who served and made the ultimate sacrifice during the Great War.

Adderbury’s Silent Soldiers were paid for by the Parish Council with a donation from the Adderbury branch of the Royal British Legion.

The site of the soldier, too, was also significant. Adderbury Parish Council vice-chairman Keith Mitchell CBE said: "We chose this position because the houses on The Crescent were built for returning soldiers from the Second World War and it seemed to be an appropriate spot for our Silent Soldier to stand guard".

This story first appeared on the Adderbury News website.