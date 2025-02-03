Abandoned garages and dangerous parking are top concerns for residents in Banbury's Ruscote estate

By Jack Ingham
Published 3rd Feb 2025, 16:16 BST
The residents of Banbury’s Ruscote estate have raised concerns about abandoned garages and dangerous parking at a community forum.

Councillors Dr Chukwudi Okeke and Becky Clarke MBE, as well as Sanctuary Housing’s Janice Rowan, met with residents to discuss their problems last month (Thursday, January 23).

During the meeting, residents expressed their desire for the old garages dotted around Ruscote Estate to be removed.

They also raised concerns about the dangerous parking, particularly at busy junctions around the Ruscote Estate.

Councillors Dr Chukwudi Okeke and Becky Clarke MBE and Sanctuary Housing's Janice Rowan alongside residents and members of the Banbury Neighbourhood policing team.

Janice Rowan, who works as Sanctuary Housing’s housing manager, responded by saying that Sanctuary is looking into removing the garages but she wasn’t able to give a time scale.

Sarah Nash, from the Banbury Neighbourhood Policing Team, who was also at the meeting, advised Ruscote residents to report any dangerous parking to the police right away.

Speaking after the meeting, Janice said: “It was fantastic to meet our residents in person. What stood out most was their deep passion and commitment to their local community."

