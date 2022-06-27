A green, inflatable turtle paddling pool may be the key to an unsolved fly-tipping case, says Cherwell District Council

Environmental health officers have asked anyone who has recently had a turtle-shaped children’s paddling pool removed from their garden to provide information that could help them find out who was responsible for a major fly-tip.

Cherwell District Council has launched an investigation in response to reports, received on 18 June, of construction waste having been illegally dumped on Green Lane in Yarnton. The tip included the eye-catching inflatable pool, which officers believe could lead them to identify the source of the waste.

Councillor Dan Sames, Portfolio Holder for Cleaner and Greener Communities, said: “This is a significant fly-tip, with enough waste to fill a transit van having been irresponsibly left to despoil a country lane. It clearly points to someone with a commercial interest, probably a construction or clearance company, having been paid to do an honest job, but cutting corners. This results in all council taxpayers having to meet the cost of clearing it up.

Do you know anyone who had a green turtle paddling pool? Council officers are looking for a fly tipper

“The person who commissioned this clearance work, or a neighbour who recognises this very distinctive paddling pool, could help us identify where the waste has come from. We would also appeal to anyone who may have seen a large tipper truck acting suspiciously in the area.

“We believe there is a good chance someone will recognise this distinctive inflatable turtle and help us track down the offenders.”

Artificial grass, wooden pallets, styrofoam, doors and other construction rubbish were also disposed of.

People should make sure the person they trust to remove their waste is licensed and to do so they can search the public register of waste carriers on the Environment Agency website.

The inflated turtle paddling pool could have looked like this

Illegal waste disposal is an offence punishable by fixed penalty notices or prosecution in a magistrates’ or crown court.

Anyone caught illegally dumping waste faces an on-the spot penalty of up to £400. From May 9 local authorities were given greater powers to tackle the crime by issuing penalty notices of between £150 and £400 to those caught in the act of fly-tipping anything from old fridges or sofas to garden waste or rubble.