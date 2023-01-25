32-year-old man convicted of multiple bike thefts from Banbury town centre

News you can trust since 1838
A 32-year-old-man has been convicted of multiple bike thefts from in and around Banbury Town Centre last summer.

By Jack Ingham
13 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 25th Jan 2023, 12:21pm
The man from Banbury was convicted after a police investigation, and a second man will be summoned to court in the coming weeks, with the Crown Prosecution Service authorising the same charges against him.

PC James Paul from the Banbury Neighbourhood Team has said “I am pleased that we were able to secure the charges against both suspects. The theft of a pedal cycle can be very impactive, particularly when used as a main method of transport.

“It was very rewarding for us to be able to return some of the stolen property to the rightful owners. Special mention should also go to PCSO Sanford who played a key part in identifying the offenders and securing the evidence needed. It really was a great team effort.”

If you see anyone stealing bicycles or acting suspiciously in the town centre call the police or report online at thamesvalley.police.uk/ro/report/ocr/af/how-to-report-a-crime/.