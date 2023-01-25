32-year-old man convicted of multiple bike thefts from Banbury town centre

32-year-old man convicted for multiple bike thefts over summer months.

The man from Banbury was convicted after a police investigation, and a second man will be summoned to court in the coming weeks, with the Crown Prosecution Service authorising the same charges against him.

PC James Paul from the Banbury Neighbourhood Team has said “I am pleased that we were able to secure the charges against both suspects. The theft of a pedal cycle can be very impactive, particularly when used as a main method of transport.

Advertisement

“It was very rewarding for us to be able to return some of the stolen property to the rightful owners. Special mention should also go to PCSO Sanford who played a key part in identifying the offenders and securing the evidence needed. It really was a great team effort.”