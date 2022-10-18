17-year-old arrested for threatening man with a hammer in Banbury town centre today
A 17-year-old male has been arrested for threatening a man with a hammer in Banbury town centre today (Tuesday 18).
By Jack Ingham
7 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated
18th Oct 2022, 1:59pm
The 17-year-old male was arrested in connection to the incident which occurred on Banbury High Street at approximately 10:45 am on Tuesday October 18.
Thames Valley Police are appealing for witnesses to come forward. If you think you may have witnessed this or have any mobile phone or CCTV footage that could help with the investigation, please contact Thames Valley Police on 101 and quote reference 43220468323.