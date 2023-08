A 15-year-old child has been charged with possession of a knife and racially aggravated assault after an incident in Bicester.

The police arrested the teenager and a 65-year-old woman after an assault that took place on Buckingham Road near the roundabout with Churchill Road last Thursday (August 3) at around 8.22pm.

Following an interview and further investigation, the woman was released on police bail, and the youth was charged with possession of a bladed article and racially aggravated Assault.