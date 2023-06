A 15-year-old boy has been charged for an assault incident that took place inside Castle Quay.

The boy was charged with assault by beating today (June 29) by the Banbury Neighbourhood Team for the incident, which took place on January 31 earlier this year.

The boy, who cannot be named for legal reasons, will remain on conditional bail until he appears at the youth court later next month.

