14-year-old boy from Banbury taken to hospital after hit-and-run

Sam's 14 year-old son was taken to hospital by paramedics to be checked for concussion.

Banbury father Sam Kempsell was taking his son to a football match in Witney on Sunday (October 2) when his car was rammed off the road and into the grass verge by a man driving a silver Mercedes convertible, which then sped away from the scene.

The incident happened around 1.40pm on the A4095 in the village of Bladon, close to the junction with Cassington road.

Sam said: “I pulled onto the roundabout before the village. The driver was approaching from the other road and saw me but still sped into me and then put on his breaks sharply.

"He followed me and once we had got out of the village, he drove really close to me. He must have been a foot away from the back of my car.

"I stopped my car and approached him, letting him know I had my child in the car and as I walked off, he started shouting loads of abuse at me.

The Mercedes driver then drove on the other side of the road and angled his car into Sam’s car, forcing Sam to drive onto the grass verge.

"He forced me off the road and up a verge,” said Sam. “When my car rolled back down he drove into me. I stopped and got out, hoping it was some sort of mistake but he purposefully crashed into me and he drove off. I have never seen anything like it.

“My son had to go to the John Radcliffe Hospital with the paramedics. The staff at the hospital are worried he may have concussion, so he is resting for the next couple of days and he won’t be able to play any sports for a few weeks.”

Advertisement

Sam’s car was damaged and is now being looked at in a garage, it is also believed the Mercedes car should be heavily damaged from the incident.